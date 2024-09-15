CPM alleges conspiracy by police to malign Left parties

Two persons, including a DYFI leader Kalatan Dasgupta were arrested after an audio tape related to a conspiracy of attacks on junior doctors was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh yesterday.

Amid the controversy over the viral audio, Sanjib Das alias Bublai from Haltu and DYFI leader Kalatan were arrested and interrogated by the police. However, Kalatan viewed this police crackdown as a ‘political conspiracy’. He stated, “I have not been informed about anything yet. When protests are demanding justice for the victim, my arrest is an effort to divert attention. A political conspiracy is being hatched,” he said.

Mohammed Salim, state secretary of the CPM West Bengal state committee, strongly condemned the arrest of Kalatan Dasgupta, calling it illegal and motivated by political vendetta. In a statement, he emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the arrest point to a criminal conspiracy aimed at discrediting the ongoing mass movement for ‘Justice for R G Kar’.

Salim compared the situation to the BJP-led central government’s tactics to malign the farmers’ protests in Delhi, as well as the Bhima Koregaon and Delhi riot cases, where false accusations were leveled against protestors based on fabricated electronic ‘evidence’.