CPI(ML) Liberation calls to oppose BJP, TMC

CPI(ML) Liberation has called for support for the Left and Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Assembly by-elections, which will be held 10 July.

This decision was made at the party’s state committee meeting held recently at Moulali Youth Centre in Kolkata. The meeting was attended by the party’s general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya. In a press release issued by the party, it was stated that the meeting included a comprehensive discussion on the post-election national and state political situation, and the outline of future movements to strengthen the Left and Democratic movements across the state to counter the fascist aggression of BJP-RSS and the misgovernance of the Trinamul Congress government. Both the BJP and the Trinamul Congress were opposed in this meeting. It was also mentioned, “In the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Maniktala, Bagda, Ranaghat South, and Raiganj constituencies, CPI(ML) Liberation will support Left and democratic candidates with the slogan ‘Not a single vote for BJP and no tolerance for Trinamul’s misgovernance.”

Additionally, the state committee meeting criticized both the central and state governments for the eviction of hawkers. It was warned that if such actions continue, they will take to the streets in protest. The party stated, “In various cities across the state, including Kolkata, the government is brutally destroying the livelihoods of poor people by evicting hawkers with bulldozers. We strongly oppose this unilateral attack by the state government and demand a halt to the eviction campaign without appropriate and long-term rehabilitation. Similarly, the central NDA government is evicting hawkers from railway stations and surrounding areas, inviting IRCTC or other corporate entities, leading to incidents where railway police have even pushed railway hawkers off trains. We strongly protest against the central government’s actions of snatching away the livelihoods of the poor. If the evictions continue, CPI(ML) will participate in protests and resistance across the state.”

Advertisement

Additionally, in this week of July, the student organization AISA held a protest in front of the UGC office in Salt Lake against the widespread corruption in NEET and UGC-NET exams, as announced by the Liberation party.