People in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur broke all lockdown rules and came out of their houses in droves as rumours swirled that people were being vaccinated against Covid-19 for a price of Rs 2000 for one family.

Residents of different wards gathered in their respective areas under the Kaliyaganj Municipality in the afternoon yesterday as someone spread the rumour that the novel coronavirus would not attack anyone who would buy and take that injection for the said price.

After being informed, both the police and municipality officials visited the areas to see what was exactly going on. “They investigated the matter, but failed to find out the source of such and how it actually spread. The municipality authorities had to then make announcements on loudspeakers to tell the people that it was a mere rumour,” sources said.

According to the chairman of the Kaliyaganj Municipality, Kartick Chandra Paul, the rumour spread like wildfire among the residents in some wards.

“The local people were excited and anxious and started to inquire about the news. Eventually people started coming out of their houses and on the streets to inquire about it among each other. Our councillors and other officials immediately reached the spots and assured the people that the vaccine was a mere rumour. Police were informed and urged to remain watchful and also investigate the matter and arrest rumour mongers,” he said.

“From our side, we made an announcement in loudspeakers and told the residents that the injection against Covid-19 that they just heard was fake. The government has not launched any such programme yet. If anybody is found spreading rumours, they should inform the police immediately,” Mr Paul added.