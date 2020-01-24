The state health department has decided to set up a separate ward at the Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata in the city for the treatment of Coronavirus affected patients. No case of person attacked by the virus has been reported so far anywhere in the country.

With reports of illness caused by Coronaviruses in China, the Union ministry of health in New Delhi has also sounded an alert, asking all states to take precautionary measures if persons come to India with a travel history in the neighbouring country.

All international airports across states have been alerted in this regard. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause a range of symptoms including a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever. The viruses, which can cause substantial morbidity, usually spread through direct contact with an infected person.

Sources in the health department said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) authority has also requested the ID Hospital administration to make arrangements for the separate ward at the hospital so that any Coronavirus suspect can get proper medical treatment.

The NSCBIA authorities will conduct a preliminary health check up of suspected passengers having a travel history in China landing at the Kolkata airport. The ward accommodating 16 indoor beds including a small intensive care unit (ICU) has a sufficient stock of medicines, IV fluids and enough doctors and trained nurses.