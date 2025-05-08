Cooch Behar: Son of vegetable vendor ranks second in state

Cooch Behar district has emerged as the academic pride of north Bengal following the announcement of this year’s Higher Secondary Examination results.

A wave of outstanding performances from students across the region has placed several names among the state’s top ranks.

Leading the charge is Tushar Debnath, a student of Bakshirhat Higher Secondary School in Tufanganj, Cooch Behar, who has secured an extraordinary 496 out of 500 marks — a score that likely places him second in the state merit list. Tushar, the son of a vegetable vendor, has not only topped north Bengal but also become a symbol of resilience and determination.

“I never expected such a result. When I heard the news, it felt like a dream,” said Tushar. He studied 4 to 6 hours a day and now aspires to pursue engineering at an IIT, with the goal of becoming a scientist. Despite financial constraints, Tushar remained committed to his studies, often helping his father in between. He had previously ranked ninth in the Madhyamik Examination.

Tushar’s marks include 97 in Bengali, 99 in English, and perfect 100s in chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology.

The academic excellence of Cooch Behar didn’t end with Tushar. Mahendra Nath Higher Secondary School made headlines after three of its students secured places in the top bracket. Oishiki Das scored 493, while Kristi Sarkar and Lina Das each secured 490 marks.

From Sitalkuchi’s Nagar Dakaliguri HS School, Priyanka Barman scored 491 marks, a score that likely places her among the top 10 in the state. Satyam Banik of Rambhola HS School also delivered a commendable performance with 489 marks.

Beyond Cooch Behar, north Bengal’s academic brilliance continued. Anushka Sharma from New Town Girls’ High School in Alipurduar scored 491. In Malda, Moumita Mandal of BDM Academy, Araidanga, scored 488. “She comes from a humble background, and we are all proud of her,” said headmaster Manabendra Kumar.

With dreams ignited and aspirations soaring high, this year’s results have not only marked academic success but also highlighted the perseverance of students across North Bengal, many of whom have triumphed against significant odds.