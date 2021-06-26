In the wake of the vaccine scam in the city, the board chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim has warned citizens against visiting any random vaccination centres and instead report to authorities. The actress and Trinamul MP Mimi Chakraborty who was inoculated at the fake centre in Kasba, today fell ill.

No sooner than the fake vaccination drive came to light, a certain apprehension among people in getting vaccinated is becoming apparent. The fake vaccination drives organized by the conman Debanjan Deb have struck fear in many. More than 200 people visited such camps and victims are presently undergoing thorough health check-ups conducted by KMC and the state health department at Kasba and City College, Amherst Street.

Most of the Covid vaccine ampules recovered from the vaccine camp at Kasba turned out to fake, as per KMC officials who have pointed out that it could possibly be an antibiotic solution used in treating chest infection. However, forensic reports are yet to confirm the nature of the contents inside the ampules.

The Tollywood actress and Trinamul MP, Mimi Chakraborty, one of the victims, today fell ill which has sparked fresh concerns and worries regarding her health. Sources said doctors, however, have reported that symptoms are mostly out of panic and fear. She was diagnosed with low blood pressure and stomach ache. She has been advised to rest. About 87 people among the victims reported similar symptoms of headaches, nausea, and body aches said KMC sources.

Firhad Hakim told the Press,” This is dangerous. This one scam can create resistance among people against getting vaccinated. I would advise all citizens to kindly not allow this incident to prevent them from saving their lives from Covid through vaccines. Instead, we will again publish the list of all KMC vaccine centres in all wards and the list of private hospitals that are vaccinating against Covid. No one should go to any random centre and instead report to us if they come to know of one.”

Meanwhile, more facts have come to light surrounding the length and breadth of the scam pulled off by Debanjan Deb who posed as a joint municipal commissioner of KMC to dupe people. At least two traders have come forward and lodged complaints against him. According to a trader, Surajit Sahu, Deb procured a bulk amount of oxymeters, masks and sanitisers from him.

The accused, careful not to raise suspicions, used to float proper tenders to procure these and had asked Surajit to keep a security deposit amount of approximately 40 lakhs. Another trader from Tyangra also levelled similar allegations against Deb.

The conman had even got made a fake hologram stamp of the KMC to pull off his scam. He reportedly hired the blue beacon vehicle using this hologram while a gym in Kasba he used to frequent said, Deb used to go there with heavy security and had even hired a personal fitness trainer at a high cost.

Commenting on BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the matter, Hakim said, “BJP is interested in doing politics but we are concerned with saving lives of the people. The allegation that photographs of the accused with many KMC officials prove that civic body was hand-in-gloves with him in this scam, is utter nonsense and baseless. As public figures, we meet hundreds of people every day.”