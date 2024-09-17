Constable, civic volunteer arrested for brawl

Three drunk people, a police constable, a civic volunteer (CV) and a home guard were arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a bar owner and his employees in the Sankrail police station (PS) area of Howrah on Sunday night.

The three accused are Punjab Mondal, constable, Arindam Kongar, CV and Bijoy Pal, contractual home guard.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the three accused were involved in a brawl with the owner and his employees at the bar at Dhulagarh along Mumbai Road on Sunday night.

They assaulted the owner and other staff, alleging inflated bills for food and drinks made by the latter.

Police force from the concerned Sankrail PS rushed to the spot soon after they were informed of the trouble at the bar-cum-restaurant and detained the three accused. The constable is attached with Domjur PS.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, commissioner of Howrah police commissionerate, said that three persons were arrested after preliminary investigation. They allegedly in an inebriated state assaulted some people, including a bar owner on Sunday night, he added.