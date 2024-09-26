Congress starts two-day dharna under new state party chief

Central district Congress started two-day dharna programme today over R G Kar female PGT rape and murder under the leadership of new president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Subhankar Sarkar.

A large number of Congress workers, who considered Subhankar is bit soft towards Trinamul Congress and its leader Mamata Banerjee, expressed their dissatisfaction over the new appointment.

The Congress’s two-day sit-in protest started today with permission from the Calcutta High Court. While the programme is primarily a Congress initiative, the CPM is involved in a different way. Typically, sit-in protests do not involve continuous speeches, and cultural programmes are often incorporated. This has become the norm across parties, and the Congress event at Esplanade is no different, featuring cultural protests.

Suman Raychowdhury, a Congress spokesperson, explained, “We had requested CPM’s district secretary Kallol Majumdar to arrange a cultural group, and he did so.” A left-leaning cultural group from Baruipur will perform at the Congress programme on Wednesday evening.

Kallol Majumdar confirmed this, stating, “Many, who worked with us in the last election asked me to take care of this. I suggested the Baruipur-based Jana Natya Mancha, who will participate in the Congress programme.” Although this group is not directly affiliated with the CPM’s cultural wing, Gan Natya Sangh, they maintain a good relationship. This programme, under the initiative of the Central Kolkata District Congress, started at 1 pm on Wednesday. It is the first public event under Shubhankar Sarkar as Pradesh Congress president.