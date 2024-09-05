Congress councillor murder case: court grants bail to accused

The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to two accused arrested in the murder case of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu case in Purulia, probed by the CBI.

However, the high court has imposed restrictions and has directed both the accused to share their mobile numbers with the CBI officials and stay inside the jurisdiction. Besides they have been instructed to deposit Rs 1 lakh for personal bail bond.

On 13 March, 2022, a few miscreants riding motorcycles fired from close range and killed Tapan Kandu, the Congress councilor of Jhalda Municipality, a few days after the results were out at the Jhalda – Baghmundi state highways.

Advertisement

The Calcutta High Court later handed over the murder case, which had rocked the state politics at that time to the CBI. Purulia police had arrested four persons in this case before CBI took over the case on 4 April 2022.

On 13 June, 89 days after the incident, the CBI had submitted a supplementary charge sheet in the court.

Ther Calcutta High Court has granted bail to TMC leader Naren Kandu and Ashif Basir. While two others, Deepak Kandu and Kalebar Singh are still lodged in jail.

“My husband Naren Kandu, who is an elder brother of the victim, has been falsely arrested just because he hails from a rival party. He is innocent and we have full faith in the court,” said Babin Kandu, wife of Naren kandu, while receiving him after his release from Jhalda Jail.

The results of the civic elections of the Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district was a tie and the victim was threatened to defect and help to form the board before his murder, the family have alleged.

The initial investigation was conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Purulia police, and the SIT has made the first arrests.