CWG 2022: Mamata Banerjee congratulates PV Sindhu on winning Gold

On Monday, August 8, 2022, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulates PV Sindhu on winning the Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, 2022.

Mamata Banerjee took to her Twitter handle to congratulate PV Sindhu, an Indian Badminton Player, “Nation’s pride @Pvsindhu1 wins singles gold medal in Badminton at the Common Wealth Games, 2022.

I would like to congratulate her on their remarkable achievement. Truly, her perseverance is an inspiration!”

Nation’s pride @Pvsindhu1 wins singles gold medal in Badminton at the Common Wealth Games, 2022. I would like to congratulate her for the remarkable achievement. Truly, her perseverance is an inspiration! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 8, 2022

PV Sindhu won her maiden women’s singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada, the 2014 champion at Glasgow, in the final of the Women’s singles Badminton.

Sindhu was playing aggressively, controlled the rallies well, and did not give her opponent many chances as she won 21-15, 21-13 in the final at the show court in Hall No. 5 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic champion. With this win, she also clinched her first-ever women’s singles medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 and India’s first-ever gold in badminton at CWG 2022.

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur also congratulates PV Sindhu.

Anurag Thakur tweeted, “The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again! You had us glued to our tv screens! What an amazing show of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022! PV SINDHU you are India’s PRIDE!