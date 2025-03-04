Cong leader sprays Kumbh water on municipality, faces action

The Burdwan Municipality slapped charges of criminal trespass, mischief causing damage, intentional insult provoking breach of trust and causing obstruction to on-duty public servants against a Pradesh Congress leader today and the local Burdwan PS has registered a specific case against him.

Gaurav Samaddar, Pradesh Congress leader was seen spraying water brought from Mahakumbh at different locations of the Burdwan Municipality office building today. Samaddar said: “This I did purposely to make the civic body corruption free. Also, I felt that the sacred water will purify the Municipality office.” The Municipality authority, after Samaddar’s departure, lodged a complaint with the Burdwan PS.

Advertisement

Advertisement