Cong, BJP have clandestine tie-up in Bengal: Abhishek

Coming down heavily on the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abishek Banerjee, alleged that there is a clandestine understanding between the two in West Bengal. He was addressing a public meeting at Nabagram in Murshidabad, this afternoon.

The state-wide campaign to build mass contact titled Janasangjog Yatra enters the 14th day, today. Mr Banerjee had started the rally from Dinhata in Cooch Behar on April 25. “Have you ever seen Adhir Chowdhury, Congress MP and PCC chief, criticizing the state BJP leaders like Sukanta Mazumdar or Dilip Ghosh?

You will never find so, as there is a clandestine understanding between the two parties.” It may be recalled that Mr Banerjee had referred to Congress and CPM as BJP’s B-team at a meeting in Murshidabad yesterday.

The national general secretary of Trinamul Congress further alleged that the Centre was not releasing West Bengal government’s dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore as BJP was defeated handsomely by Trinamul in 2021 Assembly polls. “Before 2021 Assembly election, leaders like Amit Shah had said that BJP would get more than 200 seats. But, in reality they got only 77 seats. Unable to digest the defeat, the saffron party has stopped the dues.

West Bengal is the only state that has not received its dues,” he said, adding, “The state government gives 40 per cent of the cost of building houses for rural poor, while the Centre pays the remaining 60 per cent. It is the money of the people and they cannot withhold the money.”

Mr Banerjee reiterated that he would go to the maximum extent to get the money. “If needed, we will be holding dharna in New Delhi,” he remarked. He said the difference between the Trinamul Congress and BJP is “the former keeps its promises and the latter speaks about garbage of lies.”

He asked people whether they had received Rs 15 lakh in their bank account which was promised by Narendra Modi. “This is BJP’s Acche Din. Trinamul has kept all its promises. Lakshmir Bhandar, which was promised by Mamata Banerjee before the 2021 Assembly election has been implemented.” Mr Banerjee held a meeting with the party leaders at Kandi which was a Congress stronghold till the 1990s.

He told party leaders to go to the people and listen to their grievances. Also, the party leaders should make people aware of various schemes taken up by the state government. Thousands of people took part in the road show. Mr Banerjee waved at the people and talked to some of those who were standing along the road.