Confidence gives a feeling of better tomorrow: Mamata

Braving inclement weather and intermittent rain, chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a slew of Durga Pujas in the city from north to south of the city.

Miss Banerjee said, “I thank the organisers of the community puja committees that despite inclement weather they have completed the decorations of the pandals. If it is difficult to put up resistance against nature. It is raining continuously but we are hopeful that the weather will improve from Saturday. Till Saturday people will face problems but I am constantly praying to god that the weather improves and people can enjoy the puja. We all wait for a year for the puja. Many of our districts have been flooded and I visited some of the districts in north and south Bengal. I urge people to stand by the side of common people, who are affected by the floods. Durga Puja involves people from different communities and religious faiths. Festival is for all,” she said.

She started her inaugurations from Tala Prattoy in north Kolkata. “Prattoy means confidence and this confidence helps an individual to move forward and serve others. This confidence gives a feeling that tomorrow will be a better tomorrow. There will be problems, but a human being with confidence can overcome them with a smiling face,” she said.

The puja is celebrating their 99th year and will be celebrating the centenary in 2025.

Miss Banerjee said many foreigners will visit the Durga Pujas. “Our Durga Puja has become global after UNESCO gave it intangible heritage status. The organizers, who cooperate with the tourists and ensure that they see the pandals peacefully.”

Miss Banerjee recited Chandi path in 21 Pally. She praised the organisers for putting up an attractive pandal. “Lakhs of people will come to the city to see Durga Puja and cooperate with the police to make the festival a grand success,” she remarked.

She inaugurated the 74 Pally Durga Puja in Kidderpore. People from different communities, including Christian father and a Moulavi were present at the inaugural ceremony. The theme of 74 pally puja is the history of postal service in India.

She visited Hindusthan Club Durga Puja too. This puja is organised by the state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Miss Banerjee inaugurated the Durga puja organised by Alipore Sarbojanin and Notun Dal in Behala. She inaugurated the Durga puja at Barisha.

She inaugurated the puja at Kasba Shibtala and Adi Ballygunge, two major crowd-pulling community pujas. She inaugurated the community puja organised by 41 Pally and Kalighat Miloni, which is situated close to her residence in kalighat.