Conclave explores defence sector-SAIL collaboration

SAIL’s Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur organised the ‘Defence Customer Conclave 2025’ Thursday, aiming to strengthen long-term strategic collaboration between SAIL and defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

Senior ASP officials stated: “The conclave has been organised to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future requirements of the defence sector. Discussions centred around self-reliance, indigenisation, and import substitution, in line with the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”

V S Chakravarthy, director (commercial), SAIL, and Alok Verma, director in-charge of Rourkela Steel Plant, with additional charge of Durgapur and Burnpur Steel Plants, shared their perspectives. The executive director, ASP, and executive director (commercial), SAIL, highlighted the organisation’s strategic commitment to supporting India’s defence infrastructure.

Senior leadership from prominent defence establishments, including ordnance factories, actively participated in the conclave. The dignitaries shared insights on evolving material specifications, indigenous technology adoption, and the scope for greater synergy with SAIL in meeting critical defence needs.

In his address, Mr Verma invited defence units to partner with SAIL in realising the vision of a self-reliant India, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to national priorities. Mr Chakravarthy reiterated SAIL’s resolve to strategically expand its capabilities and infrastructure to cater to the majority of the defence sector’s material requirements, further aligning with India’s push towards technological self-sufficiency.