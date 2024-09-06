Concerned over declining role of teachers: Siliguri MLA

Siliguri MLA, Dr Sankar Ghosh, who also is a teacher, expressed deep concern today over the declining standards in education, blaming educators for straying from their fundamental role in shaping students’ character.

Speaking at a Teachers’ Day event hosted by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya on Bardhaman Road, in Siliguri today, Dr Ghosh remarked, “Teachers are no longer fulfilling their responsibility of imparting proper education and values to students, having lost sight of their true purpose.”

Dr Ghosh also voiced his emotional turmoil over a recent tragic incident at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where several teachers have been accused of involvement in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

“Mentally, I’m struggling to come to terms with what happened. The incident has shaken me deeply,” he said.

He further shared his dismay over ongoing unrest at North Bengal Medical College and other institutions, where students recently staged large-scale protests accusing certain teachers of corruption, even in the conduct of medical exams. The protests, held just before Teachers’ Day, added to his distress.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. It’s unthinkable that we’re witnessing such blatant corruption in our educational system. Is this what society has come to?” he lamented.

Dr Ghosh also reflected on the need for justice in the R G Kar case, vowing to stay committed to ensuring that the victim’s family receives the justice they deserve.

“I’ve been consumed by thoughts of how we can secure justice for the victim who was so brutally murdered,” he added.

He appealed to the Brahma Kumaris to step up their efforts in promoting peace and reform, particularly within the education sector, to pave the way for a better and more just society.