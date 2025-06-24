Coastal erosion threatens Gangasagar Road near Kapil Muni temple

Rising tides and a recent spate of natural calamities have further damaged a key road near the Kapil Muni Temple in Gangasagar, prompting urgent intervention from local authorities.

A government inspection team will soon be dispatched to assess the extent of the damage. According to district officials, over 50 feet of road 2 — running parallel to the temple — has been washed away. With the monsoon season yet to peak, authorities fear that unless immediate steps are taken, further erosion could severely impact the area. The relentless force of the Bay of Bengal has gradually eaten into the coastline, bringing the sea dangerously close to the historic temple. Officials report that the stretch between Points 2 and 3 along the beach has sustained more damage than the segment from Points 1 to 2.

Before the 2025 Gangasagar Fair, the state government has sanctioned Rs 2.4 crore for Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) to upgrade infrastructures including repair and restoration of key roads, No 1 Mela road to No 5 Mela Road near the beach.

Large stone slabs and brick pavements have collapsed, scattering debris and making travel hazardous for locals who continue to use the route in the absence of alternatives. The district has informed the irrigation department, and senior officials have issued directives for swift remedial action. Meanwhile, in an unrelated development aimed at easing traffic congestion and preventing accidents, two new sub-traffic guard offices are being established in the Diamond Harbour police district. One is under construction near Netra station in Magrahat, and the other will soon be developed in Dongaria, under Nodakhali police limits.

“These locations witness heavy vehicle movement daily, but lack effective traffic oversight,” a senior traffic official said. “Both sites have now been approved for dedicated sub-traffic units.” Authorities noted that several drivers en route to Kulpi or Kakdwip often bypass Diamond Harbour and instead use interior roads through Shirakol, Usthi, and Netra, leading to severe congestion. Netra, in particular, experiences regular gridlock, yet has little or no police presence. Similarly, the expansive rural areas under Nodakhali police station, including regions like Birlapur, Raipur, and Bishalaksitala, have reported frequent road mishaps due to the absence of traffic monitoring. The new outpost in Dongaria is expected to bring these zones under closer surveillance.

Each of the new sub-traffic offices will be staffed with an officer-in-charge (OC), two sub-inspectors, six constables, and around 30 civic volunteers. Construction of the Netra traffic post has already begun, while work on the Dongaria site is expected to commence shortly.