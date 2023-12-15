Coal theft case: CBI raids various locations, detains 2

After the marathon raids conducted by the Income Tax department on the offices and residences of various professionals in Asansol, Burnpur, Bankura and Kolkata yesterday, a group of sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided several premises at Burnpur, Durgapur and Kolkata in connection with the coal theft case in ECL area today.

Shyamal Singha and Saurav Talukdar, two persons have been detained by the CBI during the raid. CRPF jawans have been guarding all the houses and offices. The CBI has lodged a FIR in November 2020, barely few months before the Assembly polls in the state and has arrested several coal mafia, ECL top officials and CISF officials. Most of them are out on bail at present. Few days ago, the CBI filed a fresh petition at Asansol Special CBI Court to seek search warrants at several places in connection with the coal theft case in railway sidings and ECL jurisdiction areas.

Today a team of CBI officers accompanied by central paramilitary forces raided several locations in Burnpur, Durgapur, Kolkata and Malda. A former CISF constable Shyamal Sinha and a coal trader, Snehasish Talukdar’s house in Puranahat in Burnpur were raided. The houses and other properties of Shyamal Singha in Kolkata and Ratua in Malda were also raided

