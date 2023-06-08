Coal ‘scam’: After over 4 hrs of questioning, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, leaves ED office

Trinamool Congress national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, on Thursday stepped out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned for over four hours in connection with the alleged coal smuggling case.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Rujira was stopped by the immigration department at Kolkata airport from boarding a Dubai flight and was also handed a copy of the summons issued to her by the ED. She was asked to appear before the central agency at its Kolkata office on June 8.

The ED booked Rujira under the provisions of the PMLA, on the basis of an FIR filed by the CBI in November 2020.

The FIR was registered in connection with the alleged multi-crore coal pilferage at mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around the Asansol district.

Local coal operative Anup Majee is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.

Banerjee has, however, denied all the charges.