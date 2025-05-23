CM’s Business meet directionless: Suvendu Adhikari

Despite the chief minister’s high-profile announcements, the opposition, particularly the BJP, remained critical.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, who visited Siliguri to attend a rally commemorating the success of the Operation Sindoor and to pay tribute to the Indian Army, launched a sharp attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent programmes in north Bengal. He dismissed the North Bengal Business Meet as ‘dishahin’ (directionless) and lacking concrete outcomes.

Adhikari also voiced strong support for small traders who had raised concerns over steep hikes in taxes and electricity bills, criticising the chief minister for ignoring their grievances during her visit.

Highlighting the long standing issues under Trinamul Congress rule, Adhikari pointed to the dire conditions in tea gardens and other struggling sectors. He alleged that the state government was handing over tea garden land to private entrepreneurs, destroying forests by indiscriminate tree felling, and damaging river ecosystems through illegal sand and stone mining.

“Several tea gardens are on the verge of closure,” he said, accusing the state of neglecting the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

He further alleged financial mismanagement, claiming that funds meant for central government schemes such as the Labour Welfare Board, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission had been diverted by the state.

Darjeeling MP and BJP national spokesperson Raju Bista called her visit “a blatant attempt to divert attention from the teacher recruitment scam protests in Kolkata, which have left thousands of aspiring teachers in distress.”

Bista added: “Instead of addressing north Bengal’s real needs, the CM came back with hollow promises like IT parks and convention centres. In the past 12 years, no major industry has taken root here. She continues to ignore long-standing demands like an AIIMS hospital in north Bengal, a Sainik School in Darjeeling, and a medical college in Kalimpong.”

He also accused the state government of delaying key infrastructure projects by withholding land for Indo-Bangladesh border fencing, integrated check-posts, and several rail-over-bridges in Rangapani and Birpara.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh raised 14 questions concerning issues ranging from education, healthcare, industry, alleged misappropriation of tea garden land, and environmental degradation.

TMC counters with business gains

Responding to opposition criticism, Trinamul Congress Siliguri district chairman and businessman Sanjay Tibrewal highlighted the tangible gains from the CM’s visit. “The rollback of taxes and commitment to reduce regulatory burdens have brought real relief to traders. The tea testing lab is a critical step toward protecting our tea industry and generating employment,” he said.

According to Mr Tibrewal, CM further scrapped the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s development fee charged during trade license renewals and promised to review the marketing tax imposed by the state. The business community in Siliguri welcomed these announcements.