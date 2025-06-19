CM to review as we ask for arrears: Mamata on HC order

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reacting to the HC order pertaining to 100 days’ work said: “We will review the petition and are not opposing that. But our question is clear, you sent about 155-156 teams to Bengal for clarification and GoWB gave all clarification. First, provide all money for arrears who worked under the 100 days’ scheme. For four years, you gave no money under Awas, rural roads, and 100 days. First pay that money. We have started Karmashree already.”

She said that she welcomes the HC judgement. “We had not gone there, one individual organisation went there. It is good for them. From govt’s side, we will go for a review because we will ask for the arrears. Let them start the programme. It is not their money but public money and our right to get the money. With all respect to the court, they are saying it starts from August, but for the past four years, no money was released…When our MPs and MLAs protested in Delhi, cases were registered against them. Half-minister did not meet us despite giving us time…We gave money to those who had worked but did not get their wages,” she added.

She earlier wrote in her X-handle: “After its 2021 defeat, the Bangla-Birodhi BJP punished the people by freezing MGNREGA funds and halting employment. But Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc stood firm, relentlessly fighting for the rights of Bengal’s poor.

“Today, Hon’ble Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam of the Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to resume MGNREGA in Bengal from August 1, 2025.”