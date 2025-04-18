CM to inaugurate 2 thermal plants in Salboni on Monday

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would unveil two thermal power plants in Salboni for which she would be at Salboni, West Midnapore, on 21 April to lay the foundation stone, to be set up by the Jindals.

Miss Banerjee at a press conference at the state secretariat at Nabanna today said that with the coming up of the two power plants by the Jindals, the power would be available at a cheap rate and also generate employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The chief minister further said: “Juries are out every year over the investment proposals received by the state government during the BGBS. But the fact remains that Bengal has become an industrial destination, as the setting up of two power plants at Salboni by the Jindals is proof in that direction.”

Advertisement

She further said: “I am going to Salboni on 21 April to inaugurate the two plants. With the increasing number of population, demands of power are also on the rise. This is why we are laying more emphasis on augmenting power. Besides, many more are on the anvil.”

The CM also said that the two thermal plants would be of 800 megawatt capacity each at an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 cr.

Miss Banerjee also announced that the Jindals would also set up a few industrial parks for which tender had been invited.

Miss Banerjee also said that on 22 April, she would inaugurate a solar plant with a capacity of 112.5 MGW at Goaltore in West Midnapore. This, claimed the chief minister would be set up by a German firm, whose stake would be 80 per cent. The estimated cost of the entire project had been pegged at Rs 757cr.