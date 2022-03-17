CM praises state police role amid Opp criticism

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today in the assembly rubbished the Opposition chorus of alleged police “misdeeds” and rallied behind the men in uniform. She even lavished praises on the role being played by the state police, while accepting that some “aberrations” may have happened and they need to be addressed.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however, staged a walkout. While addressing her reply on the budget in the House, today, after the BJP members, led by the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari lambasted the role of the state police by accusing it of working at the behest of the ruling party.

The chief minister, who is also has the home portfolio, virtually gave a clean chit to the police, lauding its overall role and even drew comparisons with the famed Scotland Yard Police. “Be rough and tough but also be compassionate while discharging duties. Don’t see political colours while executing your duties,” she said.

Heaping praise, Ms Banerjee went on to say that all the political outfits are not perfect. “One percent of the police may have done some wrong. All acts of theirs may not be anyone’s liking but they are human, and to err is human. They work round the-clock and there may have been some aberrations while discharging duties. If they do any wrong they will be taken to task according to law. Nobody will be spared,” she said.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, she said, “People do not get justice in BJP ruled states but in Bengal Justice is done.” On the BJP’s oft-repeated allegations of “electoral malpractices” during the civic polls held recently, the CM junked the Opposition charge. She said, “In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP too had garnered 90 per cent of votes in many places and even triumphed in 92 seats in UP where it could not muster even thousand votes. Then should I call it that the BJP won by resorting to electoral malpractices?”

The BJP’s victory in four states, including the biggest state of UP notwithstanding, the chief minister cast doubts over the saffron party’s smooth sailing in the upcoming presidential election, where the numbers of MLAs in the electoral college could be a deterrent for the BJP.

Mamata’s move to stand behind the police came on the heels of the Opposition crying foul of the police role in the alleged murder of Aliah University student Anis Khan and the murder of Congress councillor at Jhalda in Purulia Tapan Kandu.