CM mentions occupancy certificate by NKDA

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed happiness on the issuance of occupancy certificate by the New Town Development Authority (NKDA) for ITC Limited’s world class IT and ITES campus in Action area III of New Town, spread over 17 acres of land.

In a tweet on her X handle, the chief minister wrote: “ Glad to share that the Occupancy certificate is being issued by our New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) for ITC Limited’s World –class IT and ITES campus in Action area -III of New Town, spread over 17 acres of land allotted by our WBHIDCO.

The campus comprises three key buildings- a high rise office tower, a business support centre and a dedicated knowledge Centre- together offering over 14.5 sqft of already built up space. With an investment of around 12,000 crore, the facility is set to generate direct employment for more than 5,000 professionals now.

With this milestone, operations are set to commence shortly-further accelerating West Bengal’s rise and rise as a preferred destination for investments by leading national and International digital and technology-driven enterprises”.