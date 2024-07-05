CM meets intellectuals

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today met with intellectuals, who supported her to continue her struggle for justice and the state government’s fight against the deprivation to the state by the Centre.

In a message to the intellectuals, the chief minister said, “The Centre has tried to create hurdles for the state but could not stop us from continuing our struggle against the Centre’s step-motherly treatment. We will continue to raise our voice against the Centre and you too continue the same as you have done so far.”

Going further, Miss Banerjee is also supposed to have praised the intellectuals, saying, “You have done a fine job during the election and we expect you to be in the forefront in near future too. I am grateful to you for rallying behind us solidly during the election.”

About 45 intellectuals today called on the chief minister. The prominent among them were Joy Goswami, Abul Bashar, Nachiketa and Kabir Suman among others.