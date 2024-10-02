CM Mamata urges urgent relief for flood-affected people ahead of Durga Puja

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grave concern over the floods that have hit many districts in south and north Bengal, stressing the need to provide relief for flood-affected people during Durga Puja. She was visiting the Durga Puja of Sribhumi Sporting Club, organised by the state Fire and Emergency Services minister, Mr Sujit Bose. Miss Banerjee said tomorrow is the end of Pitripaksha and beginning of Debipaksha and she will inaugurate several Durga Pujas tomorrow. She virtually inaugurated two fire stations at Dubrajpur in Birbhum and Birpara in Alipurduar.

She also flagged off 50 motor cycles that are fitted with fire fighting equipment. She said these motorcycles are very useful as they can enter lanes and bylanes to tackle fires where big fire tenders find it difficult to enter. Mr Bose said there are 164 fire stations in the state. With the addition of 50 motor cycles today, the total number of motor cycle fleet equipped with fire fighting gear went up to 281. Miss Banerjee said vast areas have been inundated due to man-made floods and high tide is expected tomorrow. The entire administration was involved in providing relief to the flood-hit people, she said.

Miss Banerjee reiterated that Nepal had released 6 lakh cusec of water from Koshi river that caused flood in north Bengal. In south Bengal DVC had released water without informing the state government. After the flood water recedes, drinking water becomes a major problem and because of water contam – ination, diarrhoea becomes a major issue, she said. She lauded the role played by the Kamarpukur and other units of Ramakrishna Mission to provide relief to the people. “We believe that through service human life takes a full circle. Our minds reach a higher place if we serve the needy,” she said.

Advertisement