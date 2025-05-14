Logo

# Bengal

Based on directives issued by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress has announced state-wide patriotic rallies on 17-18 May.

SNS | Kolkata | May 14, 2025 10:15 pm | Updated : May 15, 2025 11:27 am

CM Mamata Banerjee announces TMC rallies this weekend

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (photo:IANS)

Based on directives issued by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress has announced state-wide patriotic rallies on 17-18 May. Party units have been instructed to organise events across every block and town across the state along with all wards of Kolkata between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The events will honour the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs, uphold the values of patriotism, and our secular ideals

“…Yes, our party has announced rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m. in every block and ward (urban areas) to pay our respects to the jawans and extend condolences towards the families of those bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland. We don’t see this matter politically as several others. I didn’t make any comments nor did our party members or state government. It is our duty to pay our respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country and the armed forces who fought for us..,” said the chief minister.

