CM initiates efforts to develop Chakla Loknath Temple as a major global tourist destination

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP has repeatedly accused the state government of antiHindu bias, citing incidents in Murshidabad’s Beldanga and neighboring Bangladesh. However, the state government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has initiated several projects to develop the Loknath Temple in Chakla as a prominent global tourist destination. Reports suggest that Chief Minister Banerjee has taken a personal interest in this endeavour. Sri Sri Loknath Brahmachari is revered in both India and Bangladesh, with millions of devotees worldwide.

Despite being a Hindu saint, Loknath Baba believed in universal harmony and attracted followers from diverse faiths. TMC leaders have pointed out that no prominent BJP leader, either from Delhi or West Bengal, has ever visited the Loknath Temple or announced any central assistance for its development. In contrast, Chief Minister Banerjee has allocated Rs 29 crore for the temple’s transformation into a major pilgrimage site. Recently, the temple authorities organised a grand Mangal Deep Prajvalan ceremony, attracting lakhs of devotees from India and Bangladesh. While several high-profile TMC leaders attended the event, no BJP leaders were present.

The West Bengal government participated in this year’s Mangal Deep Prajvalan ceremony in Bangladesh, conveying a message of goodwill to millions of devotees. For the first time in India, a massive Mangal Deep lighting ceremony was held at Loknath Baba’s birthplace in Chakla. Loknath Baba was a staunch believer in religious harmony, worshiping in temples, mosques, and churches. This vision inspired the tradition of Mangal Deep Prajvalan. Swami Paramatmanandaji, head of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara in West Bengal, welcomed the government’s initiative but urged the state to protect other ancient temples in the region. BJP leader Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato criticised the initiative as a political gimmick ahead of the 2026 elections, questioning the TMC’s stance on the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Advertisement