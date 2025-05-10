CM Golay reviews Sikkim’s emergency preparedness

Amid ongoing concerns over potential crises, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) convened a high-level security and preparedness review meeting at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok on Friday. The meeting aimed to assess the state’s readiness and ensure coordinated inter-departmental response mechanisms.

Presiding over the deliberations, the chief minister emphasised proactive planning, seamless coordination among departments, and the pivotal roles of DCs and SPs across all six districts.

Advertisement

Key directives issued during the meeting include:

Advertisement

Power Department: Conduct regular emergency drills and sensitisation programmes, especially for blackout scenarios. Public awareness initiatives and swift response systems are to be ensured.

Roads & Bridges Department: Maintain all major roads and ensure vital bridges are structurally sound to safeguard uninterrupted movement of essential services and defence logistics.

Health Department: All government hospitals must remain on high alert. Leave of essential medical personnel has been restricted, except for maternity cases. Hospitals are to ensure adequate supplies, ambulance readiness, and robust contingency plans.

Food & Civil Supplies Department: Maintain sufficient stocks of ration, diesel, and other essentials. Monitoring of key depots will be intensified to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Sikkim Police: Heighten surveillance, especially at border check-posts. Conduct mock drills and flag marches in coordination with IRB and SAP personnel. Immediate installation of sirens and public warning systems as per central specifications has also been mandated.

Additionally, trained disaster management personnel stationed across the State are to be mobilised swiftly in case of emergencies.

Reassuring the public, CM Golay stated: “The government of Sikkim is taking all necessary steps to uphold the safety, security, and sovereignty of the state. Given our strategic location and proximity to international borders, preparedness is our foremost duty.”

He urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative, and to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media.