CM announces compensation, traders say not enough

The state government will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the shop owners, who were affected by the Khidirpur’s Orphangunge Market fire, according to reports.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site and assured that the market would be rebuilt. “Those whose shops were completely gutted will receive Rs 1 lakh, and those who suffered partial damage will be given Rs 50, 000. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will construct a new market with a modernised fire extinguishing system. Traders will be rehabilitated for the time being,” said the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. She also said that the Orphangunge Market will be reconstructed soon and ravaged areas will be enclosed with fencing for reconstruction.

Advertisement

However, soon after the CM left the area, local traders became angry with the local councillor and demanded more compensation for their shops. One trader said that they will not leave this place and the government has to rehabilitate them in the same market area. “We incurred a huge loss as fire destroyed our shops’ valuable goods. Rs 1 lakh is not enough to compensate for the extensive damages. Moreover, traders are not ready for shifting their business location from here to other places, said a local trader. Meanwhile, youth Congress committee members visited the areas and spoke to traders. Later, the youth Congress leader said that Rs 1 lakh compensation is not adequate for the traders. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari blamed that there is a conspiracy behind the market fire and it was a deliberate attempt to oust the hardworking businessmen from there.

Advertisement

“I spoke to the traders. They also told me that there was a conspiracy to handover the land to a promoting group,” said Mr Adhikari.