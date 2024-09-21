Cloths gutted in fire in Durgapur

A fire broke out at a cloth shop in Durgapur Station Bazar today early this morning. Coke Oven police reached the site after being informed.

Fire tenders allegedly reached the spot about-one-and-half hours late.

Clothes have been burnt and the losses are estimated to be over lakhs of rupees. The fire before the Durga Puja is a huge financial loss for the shop owner.

Locals gheraoed the TMC councillor for the late arrival of the fire tenders. Few morning walkers spotted the fire and informed the police.

Prima facie, it seems that the fire may be due to a short circuit.