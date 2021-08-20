Closely studying HC order: Kunal

Trinamul Congress spokesperson and state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh today said the state government and senior TMC leaders are studying the 124 pages document containing the order of Calcutta High Court and will soon make public their next step concerning the matter.

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court today directed CBI investigation into the incidents of murder, rape and deaths under mysterious circumstances in the aftermath of the Bengal Assembly elections. Reacting to this development, Ghosh claimed the political violence took place during the eighth phase of the poll when law and order were under the Election Commission of India.

He justified his statements by saying that after Mamata Banerjee took oath as chief minister on 5 May, law and order in the state was gradually brought under control.

He sought to allege that the BJP leaders at both Centre and state threatened TMC workers with dire consequences during the election when law and order was under the Election Commission which was being controlled by the BJP and was evidenced in the transfer of IPS, IAS officers and even many OCs in the state.

It may be noted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had submitted a report to the court after their survey of the situation post the state polls. It had named prominent TMC leaders who allegedly were involved in causing the violence on opposition workers.

Kunal Ghosh but alleged NHRC has been reduced to a mere party organ that came to West Bengal and did their survey with state BJP leaders, and subsequently submitted a biased report as asked by their political bosses.

He questioned why the NHRC is not visiting Tripura where TMC workers were attacked?