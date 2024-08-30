Classical musician gets Pandit title

Pabitra Chattopadhyay, a well-known figure in the musical circles of north Bengal and beyond, has recently been honoured with the esteemed title of “Pandit.” This accolade represents a significant milestone in his lifelong musical journey, which began at the tender age of five under the guidance of his father, Prabir Chattopadhyay.

A resident of Siliguri, Pabitra was recently awarded the Top Grade by AIR Prasar Bharati, a recognition that came with the conferral of the title “Pandit.” As a third-generation musician, Pabitra is now passing on his musical legacy to his daughter, Debosneha Chattopadhyay, who continues to uphold the family’s rich tradition.

Over the years, Pabitra has honed his craft under the tutelage of several distinguished maestros, including the late Swapan Kumar Das of the Bishnupur Gharana and the late Pandit Deepak Choudhury of the Maihar Gharana. He continues his musical training with Pandit Deboprasad Chakraborty, also of the Maihar Gharana. Pabitra’s unique approach blends the distinctive styles of these gharanas, forging a musical identity that is truly his own.

As an empanelled artist with both the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), Pabitra’s performances have illuminated national stages, including the National Programme of Music on All India Radio (AIR) and concerts at the India International Centre (IIC). His talent has also taken him to international platforms, such as the ICCR event in Indonesia.