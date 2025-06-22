Class-VII girl died of dengue in Dum Dum

A Class VII girl died of suspected dengue at a private hospital in the city on Saturday.

The deceased Sarani Bandopadhyay was a resident of Manojendra Dutta Road of ward 18 under the Dum Dum Municipality.

Advertisement

Sarani, a student of Class VII of Baidyanath Girls’ High School, was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in the Topsia area, since 19 June.

Advertisement

“We took her to a private hospital in our locality first but we were not satisfied with her treatment there. The doctors told us that she required treatment in a critical care unit (CCU) equipped specially with a paediatric ventilator. But the hospital does not have such equipment,” a family member of the deceased said.

“We planned to admit her to the ID Hospital at Beliaghata but could not because her condition was deteriorating so fast that we could not shift her there. She was rushed to another private hospital on the way to the state-run ID Hospital. Doctors at the second private hospital said that she accumulated fluid in her lungs triggering severe respiratory distress,” she said.

Her condition deteriorated because she could not get proper and prompt medical attention at the first private hospital. Doctors at the second private healthcare unit started proper treatment by draining out fluid from her lungs but it was too late to save her, the bereaved family member said.

“It was very unfortunate when we came to know about the child’s death. Recently, she along with her family visited Digha so far we know. We don’t know how we got infected with dengue virus because we have not yet found any aedes aegypti mosquito that causes dengue in our municipal areas,” said a senior official of the Dum Dum Municipality.