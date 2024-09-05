Civil society members stand by protesting doctors

The Citizen’s Forum’s sit-in for the last three days outside the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake for getting justice for Tilottama came to an end today. The forum members said they stand by the protesting doctors and appreciate their courage. A team from the dharna had gone to meet the protesting junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and extended their support towards their protest at B B Ganguly Street.

Like various movements, demanding justice for the R G Kar victim, the Citizen’s Forum, consisting of members from the civil society, also lent their support to the movement in their own way.

A forum member, Sourav Ganguly, said, “Our members, having no political affiliations, were protesting outside the CGO Complex demanding the culprits be nabbed at the earliest. This was a call from our heart. Every human being with a heart should protest this heinous crime. We came here to protest as we felt we have lost a member of our family. Our message to the government is that the people are watching you and your moves.”

