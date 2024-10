Chandan Hazra (35), a civic police volunteer, was electrocuted when he went for a search on the rooftop of a house in connection with a theft case in Balarampur, under Budbud police station, today.

Budbud police station sources said that two civic volunteers have been sent to search a house in Balarampur in connection with a theft case today.

It was raining throughout the day and when the civic police volunteer went up to the rooftop for search he got in touch accidentally with a 11,000 KVA high tension electric wire and got electrocuted and died.

Locals rescued both of them and took them to a nearby private hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead while the second CPVF is still undergoing treatment.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) is shocked after this tragic incident.