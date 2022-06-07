Civic body places Biswa Bangla logo at Burdwan’s iconic Curzon Gate

The installation of a globe with Biswa Bangla logo in front of Burdwan iconic Curzon Gate, a heritage site, by the local civic body has kicked off a controversy.

The Curzon Gate was declared a heritage site by the West Bengal Heritage Commission on 28 February, 2006 where any addition, alteration of the structure and its view was prohibited.

The Burdwan Municipality installed the globe yesterday right at the old GT Road and BC Road crossing replacing an old traffic police post. Burdwan (south) MLA Khokon Das, according to sources, is the chief architect behind this installation. Das however said, “We’ve brought a fresh look of the Curzon Gate surrounding area and people are loving this.”

Besides setting the Biswa Bangla logo on the square crossing, the walls of central government institutions like the Post & Telegraph, the BSNL have been painted with blue and white, which too has drawn criticism. The P&T department has dispatched a ‘protest’ letter to the local civic body. The Biswa Bangla globe, according to MLA Das, “Has been installed by the Burdwan Municipality as part of its beautification drive.” Paresh Sarkar, chairman of the municipality, said, “I haven’t received any such protest from either of the offices as yet.”

The BJP, the CPM and the Congress have criticised the civic body’s bid. Abhijit Ta, district president of BJP, said, “The Trinamul Congress governed municipality could’ve installed the globe in front of a new structure introduced by them. It’s quite funny that they have placed the globe in front of Burdwan’s age-old iconic structure.”

Gaurab Samaddar, district president of the Youth Congress added, “Since they are in office, they are misusing power, which must be condemned. It’s a surprise that they haven’t painted the heritage structure in blue and white.” CPM’s district secretary Syed Hossen said, “They want to divert people’s attention from their callously managed governance and uncontrolled corruption and that’s why they are kidding with such historic tools.”

The Curzon Gate was formerly named as Bijoy Toron and was constructed in 1902 on the occasion of coronation of Maharaja Bijoy Chand Mahatab of the Bardhaman Raj. “The pomp and grandeur of Lord Curzon’s visit to Burdwan town in 1904 led it to be renamed as Curzon Gate,” said history and anthropology researcher Sarbajit Josh.