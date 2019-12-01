The annual music festival of Bengal -‘Bangla Sangeet Mela,’ is scheduled to begin from 4 to 12 December while more than 5,000 participants from the state and Bangladesh will showcase their skills in the 9- day long event. Apart from the music festival, ‘Biswabangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav’ will also be held between 5 to 8 December. The event will see a new venue this year.

The fourday festival will be held at Mukta Mancha near Charukala Parshad. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate both the annual festivals from Nazrul Mancha on 4 December at 4 p.m. Eminent music artists will be awarded by the chief minister during the inaugural ceremony. From 5 December, musical performances by artistes at the various venues and localities will be held at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. every day.

The 10 main venues at which the musical programmes will be held include- Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhawan, Fani Bhushan Vydibinod Yatra Mancha, Mohor Kunj, Hedua Park, Madhusudan Mancha, Ektara Mukta Mancha, Deshapriya Park, and Rajya Sangeet Academy Mukta Mancha. A curtain raiser of the event which is supposed to start from next week was held in front of Rabindra Sadan today.

The prelude to the mega event included performances by several folk artistes from various parts of the state. The ground came alive with echoes of ‘Bouls’ while vivacious dance performances including ‘Chhau’ from Purulia by tribal artistes were also part of the extravaganza.