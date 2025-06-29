City police forms SIT under assistant commissioner

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Kolkata Police to oversee the probe, led by assistant commissioner (South Suburban Division) Pradip Kumar Ghosal.

Meanwhile a government-appointed security guard at a law college in south Kolkata has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a student inside the campus premises, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

According to the complaint filed at Kasba police station, the student was threatened not to speak out. The matter came to light only after she approached the authorities on Friday, prompting swift police action. Two suspects were initially detained and interrogated. Their statements led investigators to the main accused, who was arrested shortly thereafter. The arrest of the campus guard followed on Saturday morning. The case has triggered public outcry, with many questioning lapses in institutional safety.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Kolkata Police to oversee the probe, led by assistant commissioner (south suburban division) Pradip Kumar Ghosal. In a statement, a senior official from the college’s governing body called the incident “deeply unfortunate” and confirmed that an emergency meeting has been convened to review campus security protocols.

“We are shocked and saddened. The vice-principal has been asked to convene a general body meeting. If there has been any lapse in security, it will be addressed thoroughly,” the official said. The police have recorded the survivor’s confidential statement and are cross-verifying it with available CCTV footage. The role of the arrested guard is under particular scrutiny. According to the survivor, he had been asked to leave the room prior to the incident and allegedly did not intervene, even though he was aware of what transpired. The investigation continues, with further arrests not being ruled out. Authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice is served.