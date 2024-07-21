City police chief oversees security at rally spot

Vineet Goyal, commissioner of city police today, while visiting the podium of Martyrs’ Day rally, told newspersons that the police are laying emphasis on three issues on smooth traffic, crowd control and security to the VVIPs.

Mr Goyal, who was talking to senior officers regarding security arrangements and giving advice to officers over tightening security, said the police were ready for all kinds of eventualities, and that a blueprint of security had been charted out much earlier and security had been beefed up.

On the possibility of rain tomorrow, the commissioner said, “We have factored in all kinds of situations to beef up security and rain is also one of the factors.”

On traffic management, Mr Goyal said since tomorrow is a Sunday, traffic would be less than on any weekday and hence it would be advantageous for the police to have better traffic management tomorrow.

About 5,000 policemen would be deployed tomorrow to make the rally incident-free.