City hosts start-up meet

Start-up meet and pitch fest 2025, titled Platform – Kolkata Chapter was an exercise in creating initiatives in the entrepreneurial landscape. The Start-up Meet and Pitch Fest 2025 was inaugurated by Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, chairman of Bandhan Group and Rajendra Khandelwal the founder and chairman of Dhanwantary Medicare and Research Centre.

This landmark event brought together innovative start-ups, industry leaders, and investors to celebrate entrepreneurship and foster business growth. Around 20 business pitches were submitted from various start-up fields like technology, manufacturing, retail, food, ed-tech, health tech, entertainment etc.

Pitches presented to a panel of judges, who asked questions on the growth story, the revenue generation and expansion plans. The judges also pointed out some apprehensions regarding the business models.

Throughout the afternoon, the business summit and panel discussions explored critical topics shaping the future of start-ups, featuring prominent industry leaders who shared their insights starting from women leading business growth to the challenges currently impacting the start-up ecosystem.

Soumitra Biswas, who presented his B2B start-up, Matsyana, which is into supplying food items to restaurants, spoke how the left-over fish scales are being used to make decorative items and generate revenue from it as well. Nidhi Agarwal spoke about her start-up, a website on mental health issues and problems she faced dealing with various stakeholders.