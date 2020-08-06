The latest list of containment zones compiled by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) revealed that the number of such zones in Kolkata has gone up to 42 while the police took strict measures today to enforce the bi-weekly lockdown in the city to avert any untoward incidents in the wake of the ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya during the day.

With rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kolkata, the number of containment zones are also on the rise.

As per the list compiled by the KMC on 4 August, the total number of containment zones has gone up to 42 with most cases in mixed, complex and in multiple premises.

The number of containment zones in mixed premises are 13 while that in complexes, is eight. There are around seven multiple-premises where containment zones have come up.

Some of the multiple premises are located at Dent Mission Road, Chapel Road, 1Taratala Road, Talpukur in Baghajatin and in BP Township where there are four such containment zones.

The Talpukur Bazar market complex in Baghajatin has also been declared a containment zone. The identified complexes are located at Diamond Harbour Road, Rowland Road, Narkeldanga Main Road, Santosh Roy Road etc. Three slums-98B Suren Sarkar Road, Dinesh Nagar and at Upendra Chandra Banerjee Road have been declared containment zones.

KMC health officials were persistent that the numbers of cases are more in complexes and less in slums since residents of complexes disallow KMC workers from carrying out sanitisation in the premises and at the same time they do not follow Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, police today strictly enforced the bi-weekly lockdown imposed to restrict spread of the disease. The Kolkata police were especially alert today to avert any untoward incidents in the wake of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya during the day, a police official said.

Tight security was put in place to avert any lockdown violations today since the BJP had plans to celebrate the occasion through various events. Checkpoints were set up at all major crossings and intersections were people who ventured out were questioned about their purpose of stepping out.

Unsatisfying answers drew punishments such as sit-ups on the spot and even some were seen carrying bicycles on their shoulder back to their homes after being intercepted by the police.

Public transport remained suspended while government and private offices, banks and commercial establishments, except those engaged in essential services, were shut. Flight services, in and out of the Kolkata airport, were suspended for the day and long distance trains were rescheduled.

Medicine stores, health establishments and petrol pumps have been kept out of the lockdown’s purview.

The West Bengal government has imposed total lockdown in the state on August 5 (Wednesday), 8 (Saturday), 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday), as per a notification issued on Monday.