CID takes charge of Ausgram TMC youth leader’s murder probe

The CID has taken charge of the investigation of Trinamul Congress youth leader’s murder in Ausgram in Burdwan (East).

Chanchal Bakshi (40), son of Shyamal Bakshi, Debshala gram Panchayat Pradhan, was riddled with five shots from a point-blank range of which three entered his back, chest, arm and waist killing him shortly at Ulugore jungle in Ausgram on Tuesday afternoon.

Chanchal had mobilised the party’s youth front during the last Assembly election, which according to Ramkrishna Ghosh, block TMC president, “Helped our candidate to take a lead by over 3,000 votes here. The BJP couldn’t digest and we suspect they had hatched the murder conspiracy out of political grudge.”

The BJP’s district secretary vice-president Raman Sharma denied the charges and said: “It’s absurd. Everyone here can guess, he’s a victim of their own intra-party squabble.” Chanchal and his father attended a meeting and had lunch at party’s working block president Sheikh Abdul Lalon’s home at neighbouring Gerai village.

He said: “Many prominent leaders had come to my house yesterday. Shyamal left at 3 pm on his son’s motorbike as many were calling him from the Panchayat office for issuing the certificate.”

After crossing the Kunur river bridge, they chose the Ulugore jungle road where three motorbikes chased them and fired a fusillade of bullets. Shyamal escaped narrowly but his son has pumped three bullets.

A team of CID sleuths inspected the scene of the crime, spoke to the victim’s family and his father and then moved to the police morgue at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Rahul Bakshi, brother of the deceased said at the morgue: “We have demanded a CID probe only.”