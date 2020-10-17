The killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla in Titagarh were the same gangsters who robbed 30 kg gold ornaments worth `15 crore from a gold-loan company office close to the police and administrative district headquarters in Burdwan town on last 17 July.

Today, the CID sleuths produced Sanjay Roy before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Burdwan for a transit remand. Sanjay, a resident of Bidupore locality in Vaishali district of Bihar was intercepted from Patna Station Road locality on last Tuesday.

He is one of the close aides of Subodh Kant Singh-the key accused in Shukla murder case. The officials said Sanjay’s close involvement with the contract killers engaged to shoot Shukla, was established. He was a part of the conspiracy and was involved in searching a shelter of the shooters at Baguiati area in Kolkata.

The CID officials claimed that the gang had hatched the gold-loan robbery conspiracy from the same rented house at Krishnapur in Baguiati. The same gangsters were responsible behind the consecutive robberies of different gold-loan company branches in Siliguri and in other states like Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan.

CID investigation revealed that the miscreants were selling the robbed gold in Nepal. Today, Arijit Bhattacharya, a sub-inspector with the CID’s DRBT Cell pleaded for 11 days remand for Sanjay and the CJM Sujit Kumar Banerjee granted 10 days transit remand for the accused.