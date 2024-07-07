CID interrogates gangster Subodh Singh

Subodh Singh, the gangster, who is now in CID custody in Kolkata, allegedly told investigators, that though he hailed from Bihar, he had created a space in Bengal allegedly through his crime syndicate, which he had established from 2007, when he used to stay at Sodepur, North 24-Parganas.

CID sources said that the gangster during interrogation told investigators that his alleged network was active for a long time and he had committed several heists in banks, in areas like Baguiati and Madhyamgram.

After he returned to his native Bihar, his network was as busy as ever, as his henchmen in the state would work for him for crimes like extortion, heists in banks.

Advertisement

In 2017, he again came back to the state and took shelter with one of his aides, identified as Samashan, a notorious criminal from Bally, Howrah.

By virtue of his stay in Bally during 2017, Singh, as told investigators, had committed several robberies in collusion with Samashan in Howrah belt.

Samashan is currently lodged in Beur jail in Bihar.