The State CID today busted an online racket and arrested seven persons in connection with siphoning off money in terms of crores through online fraud in a case lodged at the cyber cell of the state investigation agency yesterday. Sources in the CID said that the arrest of the seven was a sequel to a case pertaining to a call centre fraud detected by Kolkata Police in October this year in which an identical number of arrests had been made.

An officer of the CID today said the incident had taken place in 2005 at Salt Lake but the complaint was lodged with the agency’s cyber cell only yesterday and the CID acting on a specific tip-off, picked up seven persons after conducting raids at five premises of the offices located at Salt Lake Sector V yesterday. “The case pertains to siphoning off money in terms of crores through online fraud using the name of a renowned software giant.

The victims particularly hailed from the UK, Canada, Australia and India,” said Mitesh Jain, DIG CID (Special). The employees of those offices which were raided by the CID are now being interrogated and efforts were being made to gather more information regarding whether anybody else were involved in the racket said Mr Jain. In early October, Kolkata police, based on a complaint, had arrested seven persons for involvement in an online fraud racket.