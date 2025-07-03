Children tell grandparents’ tales

A cultural event aimed to bring the depth of grandmother’s tales to the current generation through theatrical performances, storytelling, and presentations of Indian traditions, Stage Parichay 2025 was jointly organised by Sanskriti Parichay and Next Scene in collaboration with Rotary Club Belur.

In today’s digital age, when children are increasingly disconnected from family conversations and the importance of relationships, the event tried to reconnect them from screen to story, from swipe to shloka, and from passive viewing to active experience. The resonance of shlokas, the lessons of stories, and the captivating dialogues of this program touched everyone’s hearts.

Advertisement

The programme began with Sanskrit shlokas, as children between 4 and 14 years, recited the shlokas. Following this, children presented two educational plays on stage, which conveyed moral values with humour and sensitivity. This was accompanied by the Ram-Parshuram dialogue, where the clash of dharma, restraint, and anger brought the entire narrative to life.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Shubha Churiwal said: “I see in my social environment how many skilled people become nervous as soon as they come on stage. Providing this platform to children is an effort to nurture them and awaken a sense of faith and patriotism.”