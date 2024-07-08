Child dies after falling down stairs of Ballygunge building

A child fell to his death from the sixth floor of a building while playing last night in Ballygunge. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a servant’s quarters adjacent to the residences of military officers in Ballygunge.

On Saturday night, the child and a sister were playing on the stairs. They were sliding down the stair railing as part of their game. The elder brother was about 8 years old, and the younger sister was around 4 years old. While sliding down the railing, the elder brother lost control and fell through an empty space beside the railing, and rolled down the stairs. Residents immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the area. Questions are being raised about why the two children were playing alone in such a dangerous manner.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said that the child lived with his parents in the Jamana Building of the Ballygunge Military Camp. While playing with his sibling on the sixth floor at night, the child suddenly fell down the stairs. Rolling down, the child eventually reached the bottom. The residents of the housing complex rushed to the scene. They quickly rescued the child and took him to Chittaranjan Hospital. The child suffered severe injuries to the head and other parts of his body, resulting in significant blood loss.

