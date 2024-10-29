Chief Minister urges for communal amity

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to maintain communal peace and harmony as it is the tradition of Bengal.

She inaugurated a slew of community Kali Puja in the city this evening.

“It is our tradition to maintain communal peace and harmony. For generations, people from different communities, religions and cultures have stayed in Bengal peacefully and happily. We should uphold our long-cherished tradition,” she said while inaugurating the Kali Puja at Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club. She said “We should always remember that religion is personal and festivals are for all. In Kali Puja, people from different religions and communities take part. This has been going on for generations,” she maintained.

She urged people to burst crackers that are eco-friendly. “Do not burst crackers that will create inconvenience to people. You have every right to burst crackers. But you should be careful and ensure that nobody is affected by your freedom.” She said the festival of light will remove all darkness from our soul. She said “We have been chased by rain this year. Dana, the cyclone storm has caused damage to crops in many areas. Now, it has started drizzling. But despite all odds, the people are organising Kali Puja and we all pray to the goddess for peace and harmony.

Trinamul Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, Vivek Gupta and Mala Saha were present at the inaugural function. The puja is organised by Sanjay Bakshi, veteran party leader. Miss Banerjee chanted hymns from Chandi and Kali stotro.

Miss Banerjee inaugurated the Kali Puja organised by Janbazar Sammilito Kalipuja Samity. Swarnakamal Saha is the key person for the puja. She attends the puja every year.

She inaugurated Kali Puja at Venus Club in South Kolkata. She wished people on the occasion of Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.