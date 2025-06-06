Chandrima Bhattacharya talks of plastic menace in cities

Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister for finance urged the people to create awareness on the plastic campaign.

She took part in a programme to celebrate the World Environment Day at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre this morning. The programme was organised by the state Pollution Control Board.

Roshni Sen, additional chief secretary and Kalyan Rudra were present at the function.

Mrs Bhattacharya said massive awareness is required to beat the plastic. People are using plastic forgetting that its effect is disastrous. The navigability of rivers and channels is badly hit because people throw plastic. The pumps of Kolkata Municipal Corporation become inoperative and are unable to clear the accumulated water as plastic bags affect them badly. She sought cooperation from the media to create awareness.

In another programme, Firhad Hakim, city mayor, urged the people, particularly the younger generation, to come forward and take part in the awareness campaign against the use of plastic.

The world environment day was observed in the city and state with usual enthusiasm.