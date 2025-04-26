Chandannagar college hosts two-day international maths conference

A two-day international conference on advances and applied mathematics commenced today at Chandannagar Khalisani College.

International conferences in mathematics offer numerous benefits, including access to cutting-edge research, networking with global experts, exposure to diverse perspectives, and opportunities to present original work. These events also facilitate knowledge exchange, enhance professional skills, and can contribute to academic recognition.

Dr Arghya Bandyopadhyay, principal of Chandannagar Khalishani College, shared that approximately 111 mathematicians are participating in the event, both online and in person. International delegates include participants from Japan, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, various African countries, and others. Across eight parallel technical sessions, a total of 82 research papers will be presented, with an award for the best presentation.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Kollol Pal, a renowned mathematician and the vice-chancellor of Kalyani University. He spoke about the importance and benefits of such international gatherings in the field of mathematics. Also present at the inauguration were Chandannagar Corporation mayor Ram Chatterjee and other distinguished guests.

On the occasion, mathematicians, scholars, and researchers underscored the significance of hosting international conferences. They noted: “Mathematics plays a vital role in all aspects of life — from daily calculations to advanced scientific developments. Our lives are deeply intertwined with mathematics. Throughout history, mathematical progress has underpinned the growth of civilisations and societies. Advancing research in mathematics opens up new frontiers. These conferences are essential for scholars, academics, and researchers to share findings and engage with like-minded individuals globally.”

In addition to experienced professionals, many individuals with a passion for mathematics but little exposure to research are seeking guidance on how to begin their journey — from selecting topics to locating resources. Conferences like this serve as an excellent platform for gathering information, mentoring, and engaging with the wider academic community.

An international conference in mathematics offers a valuable space for presenting papers, discussing findings and methodologies, and receiving constructive feedback — all of which support the progress of ongoing research projects.